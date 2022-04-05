RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
Home » Latin America News » 5 dead after small…

5 dead after small plane crashes into soda truck in Haiti

The Associated Press

April 20, 2022, 7:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A small plane crashed Wednesday in the bustling Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, killing at least five people and injuring several others, authorities said.

The plane was headed to the southern coastal city of Jacmel when it tried to land in the community of Carrefour and hit a truck transporting soda bottles, said Pierre Belamy Samedi, a police commissioner for that region.

He told The Associated Press that the truck driver was among the dead.

Samedi said the pilot was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. He said a total of five people were aboard the plane.

No further details were immediately available.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry tweeted that he was saddened by the crash and offered his sympathies to the relatives of those who died.

The incident comes nine months after a small private plane also headed to Jacmel crashed near Port-au-Prince, killing six people, including two U.S missionaries.

The use of small planes to travel from Port-au-Prince to communities south of it has grown more popular following a spike in kidnappings and gang violence, especially in the Martissant area, which connects the capital to Haiti’s southern region.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

USPS sets slower delivery standard for small packages, starting May 1

Congress upholds pay freeze for political appointees, vice president through end of 2022

USPS continues postal banking pilot, despite House Republicans' objections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up