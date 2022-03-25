RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Home » Latin America News » Pictures of Week in…

Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

The Associated Press

March 25, 2022, 12:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

March 18 – March 24, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Leslie Mazoch in Quito, Ecuador.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | National News | World News

DoD takes on suicide with monumental independent committee

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

Multibillion-dollar military moving contract delayed again after losing bidder sues

CDO Council sees ‘unique opportunity’ to elevate data talent across government

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up