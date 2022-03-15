RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Home » Latin America News » Landslide in Peruvian Andes…

Landslide in Peruvian Andes buries 15 homes after heavy rain

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 1:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LIMA, Peru (AP) — More than 15 homes in a remote town in the Andes in Peru were buried on Tuesday after a hillside collapsed following heavy rains, authorities said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in Parcoy. The mayor, Luis Velezmoro, told state television that neighbors were trying to rescue trapped people by breaking down the walls of several houses.

President Pedro Castillo tweeted that his government will help affected families.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

VA looks to do more with fewer outpatient facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

In a reversal of roles, Congress tells the TMF to ‘show me the money’

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Biden moving to narrow gender pay gap for federal workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up