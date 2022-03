TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Judge: Ex-Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández should be extradited to US on drug trafficking and weapons…

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Judge: Ex-Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández should be extradited to US on drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.