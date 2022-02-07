OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Home » Latin America News » Widespread flooding forces Puerto…

Widespread flooding forces Puerto Rico to close schools

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 7:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Dozens of schools in Puerto Rico closed on Monday following torrential rains that caused widespread flooding and several landslides across the U.S. Caribbean territory over the weekend.

The severe weather also knocked over several trees and forced authorities to close various main roads, with more than a dozen people remaining in shelters after their homes flooded.

Up to six inches (15 centimeters) of rain fell in less than six hours in some places, said Nino Correa, commissioner for the Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration.

Toa Alta, a town in Puerto Rico’s northern region, received the most rain with nearly 16 inches (41 centimeters) over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in San Juan.

Flooding along coastal areas was worsened by large waves of up to 13 feet (four meters) hitting the island’s north coast on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Latin America News | World News

NCTC looks to drive info-sharing efforts forward via new mobile app

DoD's Arrington resigns 'in protest' after Pentagon eliminated her position

Army’s next phase of cloud includes OCONUS, desktop-as-a-service

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up