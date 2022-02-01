CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Youngkin joins suit challenging mask mandate | Md.'s state of emergency ends Thursday | Capitals' Ovechikin enters COVID-19 protocol | Latest COVID data
Home » Latin America News » Venezuelans top Haitians as…

Venezuelans top Haitians as main crossers in Darien, Panama

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Venezuelan migrants replaced Haitians in January as the main group using the notoriously dangerous Darien Gap to cross from South America into Panama, officials reported Tuesday.

In 2021, Haitians represented almost 80% of the approximately 130,000 migrants who used the jungle crossing. The inhospitable stretch of land that separates Colombia and Panama is filled with wild animals and dotted with criminals.

But in January, more than half of the 4,702 migrants who crossed into Darien were Venezuelan, security and foreign relations officials said.

The monthly figure represents a decline from flows in January 2021. Oriel Ortega, director of Panama’s national border service, said the once-teeming Lajas Blancas migrant camp near Darien is now empty.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

Top former DoD cyber official reaches settlement in bid to clear her name

Service members of color face racial harassment, safety issues and more, study says

DoD names CIO as acting official to deliver 'end-to-end' integration on data, AI

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up