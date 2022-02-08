OLYMPICS NEWS: Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Latin America News » USVI to refinance bonds…

USVI to refinance bonds to save public pension system

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 3:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands signed a bill Wednesday to refinance more than $800 million worth of bonds following numerous attempts to save a public pension system that officials say faces collapse.

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said the savings from improved interest rates would help stabilize the pension system for at least 30 years. Nearly 9,000 government retirees and 8,000 active workers rely on the public pension system, which officials warned could run out of funds by 2024 or sooner without a fix.

The signing marks Bryan’s fourth and final attempt to save the pension system, which has nearly $6 billion in unfunded liabilities. If the refinancing is successful, it is expected to generate some $4 billion total for the system.

Given poor credit ratings in recent years, the U.S. Virgin Islands has not been able to access the bond market to raise money for things including infrastructure improvements and the public pension system.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

Federal retirement backlog cracks 30K in first month of 2022

Officials say Log4j response proves out promise of new public-private partnership

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up