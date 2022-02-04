OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Home » Latin America News » Student protesters in Mexico…

Student protesters in Mexico aim truck at National Guard

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 5:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Student protesters from a notoriously combative teachers’ college in southern Mexico rolled a driverless semi-tractor truck at considerable speed down a slope toward a line of National Guard and police officers Friday.

The officers got out of the way of the out-of-control freight truck, which crashed into a structure near a toll booth. But the National Guard said 14 of its officers were injured by stones and bottle rockets launched by the students.

The guard was called in after the students blockaded the main highway between Mexico City and the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

Students from the rural teachers’ college known as Ayotzinapa have a longstanding reputation for clashing with authorities, blocking the highway in the city of Chilpancingo and hijacking passing passenger buses and trucks.

In 2014, 43 students from the college were hijacking buses in the nearby city of Iguala when they were kidnapped and presumably killed by a drug gang.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up