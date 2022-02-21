CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Latin America News » Riot inside Mexican prison…

Riot inside Mexican prison injures 20 officers in Acapulco

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 5:13 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Inmates at a prison in Acapulco rioted after dozens of prisoners refused to be transferred to a federal jail, and 20 state police officers were injured trying to restore order, officials said Monday.

The riot occurred Sunday, just before the start of the Mexico Open tennis tournament, which is supposed to be a showcase for the Pacific coast resort.

Authorities said some of the injured officers suffered broken bones and head wounds.

Violence in Acapulco has been a persistent problem for nearly 20 years, but had diminished somewhat.

