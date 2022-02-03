OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » Latin America News » Costa Rica prosecutors seek…

Costa Rica prosecutors seek lifting of president’s immunity

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 7:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rica’s top prosecutor filed papers Thursday seeking to lift President Carlos Alvarado’s immunity so he can face charges related to his office’s collection of personal information on citizens.

Interim Attorney General Warner Molina petitioned the Supreme Court to start the process. Two-thirds of the country’s lawmakers would then have to agree for Alvarado to lose his immunity.

Prosecutors allege Alvarado abused his authority by creating the Presidential Unit of Data Analysis with the supposed goals of using personal data to better tailor public policy. But the unit allegedly sought restricted information from various government agencies, such as personal income and medical records.

Alvarado created the unit by decree, but prosecutors say it was unregulated and a special law would be needed to request such information.

Authorities raided presidential offices in February 2020 and the congress formed a special committee to investigate. The attorney general’s investigation continues, but the office cannot prosecute Alvarado unless his immunity is lifted. A federal lawmaker who previously worked in Alvarado’s office is also a target of the investigation.

Alvarado’s office did not immediately comment, but his lawyers told local media outlets that they considered the move “hasty.”

Costa Rica is holding national elections Sunday. Alvarado’s term ends May 8.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up