Accused Dominican drug trafficker extradited to Puerto Rico

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 11:45 AM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal authorities said Friday that an alleged drug trafficker from the Dominican Republic was extradited to the U.S. from the Dutch Caribbean territory of St. Maarten to face charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Justo Germán Rosario, known as “Papín,” is accused of importing thousands of kilograms of cocaine into Puerto Rico from places including Venezuela, Dominican Republic and St. Maarten in 2017.

Authorities said a federal grand jury in Puerto Rico indicted him in July 2020.

