Puerto Rico tightens, relaxes certain COVID-19 measures

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 7:22 AM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi on Friday ordered that all central government employees and government contractors get boosted by Feb. 28 as part of a new measure to fight COVID-19 in the U.S. territory.

However, he relaxed other regulations, announcing that the island would no longer require vaccinated visitors from the U.S. mainland to present a negative test starting Feb. 2. Those who are unvaccinated are still required to present one.

Pierluisi also eliminated other regulations, saying he would lift a 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. ban on alcohol sales and allow businesses to operate past midnight starting on Feb. 2.

In addition, there would no longer be a capacity limit for the outdoor section of restaurants and he increased the indoor capacity from 50% to 75%. However, customers still have to present proof of vaccination or a negative test if they want to be served.

The island of 3.2 million people has reported more than 255,700 confirmed cases and more than 3,700 deaths. More than 93% of people have had their first dose and 83% their second dose. However, only 47% have gotten their booster.

