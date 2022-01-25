CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Home » Latin America News » Official: Haiti sees rise…

Official: Haiti sees rise in COVID-19 cases; few vaccinated

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 3:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti is fighting a rise in COVID-19 cases as the government struggles to convince people to get vaccinated, the country’s health minister told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The country of 11 million people has reported more than 28,500 confirmed cases and 780 deaths, although experts say they believe the numbers are underreported given the widespread lack of testing.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 204,900 vaccine doses have been administered in Haiti, but the local government notes that only some 75,500 people have received two doses, with no boosters yet given.

“Unfortunately, the population showed no enthusiasm. … We live in a land of non-believers,” said Lauré Adrien, general director of Haiti’s Ministry of Health. “The vaccination campaign is progressing slowly, not at the desired pace.”

He said another problem is that some health centers have no vaccines while others have a surplus that goes unused.

“We are working hard to better manage demand and ensure that inventory is used efficiently and equitably,” he said.

Up until mid-July of last year, Haiti was the only country in the Americas that had not received a single vaccine dose.

Adrien said he believes the omicron variant is present but said he was unable to provide any proof because Haiti does not have the required laboratories or resources to carry out that kind of specific testing.

Instead, he said the government is forced to send a small group of samples to Brazil to test for the omicron variant and that it takes a long time to obtain the results. He added that samples taken from people believed to be infected in December and January are still being processed.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP completes 15-month financial systems modernization, replacing legacy IT

Digital identity makes some headway at agencies

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

Navy appeals court decision barring punishment for SEALs who refused vaccine

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up