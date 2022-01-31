CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » Latin America News » Mexico's economy enters technical recession

Mexico’s economy enters technical recession

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 5:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s economy entered a technical recession at the end of last year with two consecutive quarters of contraction despite annual growth of 5% for 2021.

Continuing issues with the global supply chain have been a problem for Mexican assembly plants. Despite COVID-19 infections falling late last year and there being few health-related restrictions, the economy struggled.

“The weakness of domestic production capacity has to do more with the structural damage caused by the pandemic and the lack of mitigation policies to help restore the level of productive investment,” said Alfredo Coutiño, Latin America director at Moody’s Analytics.

In the last three months of 2021, the economy dropped 0.1% compared to the previous three months, when it shrank 0.4%, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography.

Coutiño warned that the weakening in the latter half of last year could have consequences for growth in 2022, adding that government measures to limit competition have slowed private investment.

The 5% overall growth in 2021 followed an 8.4% contraction in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic gripped Mexico.

The International Monetary Fund has forecast that Mexico’s economy will grow 2.8% this year, while other analysts have said 2.7%.

Mexico Treasury Secretary Gabriel Yorio said last week that the economy would continue feeling the effects of COVID-19 this year.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM authorizes streamlined hiring for persons with disabilities in support of infrastructure law

USPS scores lower on customer satisfaction, on-time delivery in fiscal 2021

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up