Mexican president says he has drawn up a ‘political will’

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 3:02 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke with unusual frankness about his health Saturday, acknowledging he spent the night in a Mexico City hospital after undergoing a cardiac catheterization Friday.

López Obrador said he had prepared a “political will” to be opened in case he dies to orient his movement, but said, “I don’t think it will be needed.”

The president said his doctors had become concerned, apparently about a possible blockage of his arteries, after he underwent a stress test a couple of weeks ago. He had been scheduled to undergo the catheterization then, but contracted COVID-19 and the procedure had to be put on hold.

López Obrador said the catheterization — in which a small, flexible tube is inserted into a blood vessel — found “the arteries are good, there was no blockage.”

However, he said he had made preparations like the will in case he dies. He did not reveal what the document says.

Because López Obrador built his Morena party largely himself, and is overwhelmingly its central figure, there have been concerns he might try to keep running the country after his single allowed term ends in 2024.

López Obrador has said he will retire from public life and return to his ranch in southern Mexico in 2024.

López Obrador had just returned to public view this week after a week of isolation for his second COVID-19 infection in a year.

The 68-year-old president suffered a heart attack in 2013 and has high blood pressure.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

