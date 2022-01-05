ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Brazil's Bolsonaro is released from hospital after two days

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from a hospital on Wednesday morning in Sao Paulo, and addressed the press outside the facility.

He had been hospitalized for two days after an intestinal obstruction, which forced him to cut short his vacation. On Tuesday, the medical team accompanying him had ruled out the need for surgery.

Bolsonaro, 66, has undergone four surgeries stemming from the abdominal stabbing he suffered during a 2018 campaign event.

At the time, he was operated on by Dr. Antonio Luiz Macedo, the same doctor who has been attending to him since then.

