Mexico approves use of Cuba’s Abdala coronavirus vaccine

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 7:35 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s health safety council announced Wednesday that it has approved the use of Cuba’s three-dose Abdala coronavirus vaccine.

The council said it had sufficient evidence the vaccine is safe and effective.

The approval for emergency use does not necessarily mean the Mexican government, which is currently the country’s only purchaser of vaccines, will acquire or administer Abdala in Mexico.

Mexico has approved 10 vaccines for use, but has made little use of some, like China’s Sinopharm.

Cuba has approved Abdala for use domestically and begun commercial exports of the three-dose vaccine to Vietnam and Venezuela.

