CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Latin America News » El Salvador nabs 4.1…

El Salvador nabs 4.1 tons of cocaine in 2 semi-submersibles

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 4:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s navy seized two semi-submersible boats carrying 4.1 metric tons of cocaine off the country’s Pacific coast, the government said Friday.

President Nayib Bukele said the cocaine was worth almost $104 million. It was the largest seizure so far in Bukele’s administration, which began in June 2019.

The navy detained five Colombians and two Ecuadorians found aboard the two vessels, officials said.

Much of the illegal drug flow headed for the U.S. market passes by air or sea to Central America, and then on to Mexico.

Semi-submersibles are not true submarines, but rather are boats that have been built or modified to keep a very low profile in the water to make detection harder.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up