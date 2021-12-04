CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Chile reports first case of omicron variant of coronavirus

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 3:12 PM

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile on Saturday reported its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A foreign national residing in Chile returned from Ghana on Nov. 25 and tested positive in a PCR test at the Santiago airport, according to authorities.

The foreigner, who had two Pfizer vaccines, is in good health and in quarantine, while other passengers on the flight he was on were being monitored, health officials in Valparaíso said in a statement.

Latin America News | World News

