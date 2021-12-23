CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
23 injured when cable pedestrian bridge collapses in Mexico

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 5:52 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed Sunday in southern Mexico, dumping a group heading to a Christmas party into a ravine and sending 23 people to the hospital, authorities said.

The civil defense office in the Pacific coast state of Oaxaca said people from the town of Santos Reyes Nopala were walking over the bridge to get to a party when the structure failed.

The injured included 12 adults and 11 children. Many were taken to a hospital in the nearby beach resort of Puerto Escondido.

Such bridges are not uncommon in rural Mexico. Most are supported by a combination of steel cables and wooden planks, but some are built with ropes. It was not clear which type of bridge was involved in the collapse.

