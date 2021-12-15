CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
15 more migrants killed in Mexico crash return to Guatemala

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 4:14 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The bodies of 15 more migrants killed in a Dec. 9 truck crash in southern Mexico were flown home o Guatemala on Thursday.

The remains in brown wood-colored coffins were delivered by a Mexican military C-295 transport aircraft.

The Mexican government said that so far, 50 of the 56 migrants killed when a people smuggler’s semi-trailer truck rolled over on a highway have been identified. A total of 25 have been returned to their homelands, with another five expected to be returned soon, it said.

Of the 50 identified dead, 37 were from Guatemala, 11 from the Dominican Republic, and one each from El Salvador and Ecuador.

Authorities say fingerprints have been used to identify the bodies as well as relatives’ identification of their loved ones through photographs.

More than 100 migrants were injured in the crash.

The truck was packed with as many as 250 migrants, and survivors said that speed and weight of the human cargo might have played a role in the crash.

