USGS: Magnitude-7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 6:38 AM

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 has struck in northern Peru.

The earthquake took place at 5:52 a.m. Sunday local time (1052 GMT). While it is extremely strong, it was relatively deep, measured at 112 kilometers, which usually reduces damage and casualties.

The epicenter was 42 kilometers (26 miles) north northwest of the coastal city of Barranca.

