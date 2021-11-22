THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » Latin America News » Lion killed after escaping,…

Lion killed after escaping, killing handler

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 3:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A lion has been killed after escaping its enclosure at an animal park and killing its handler in northern Guatemala, according to a local news site.

Local Noti Petén identified the dead man as Santos Esquivel Nájera and said he died after being mauled by the lion late Sunday.

Residents and police later hunted down and shot to death the 20-year-old lion.

The incident occurred at a tourist nature park that was authorized to hold animals in the town of El Chal, in the northern province of Peten.

The Guatemalan government’s National Council on Protected Areas had registered the lion as part of a private collection since 2006, and had inspected the lion’s enclosure as recently as 2019.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up