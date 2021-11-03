Local Elections: Miyares projected winner | Va. election results | Va. city, county results | Youngkin's winning formula | Md. election results
Home » Latin America News » International Criminal Court opens…

International Criminal Court opens probe in Venezuela

The Associated Press

November 3, 2021, 6:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The International Criminal Court is opening a formal investigation into crimes against humanity allegedly committed in Venezuela under President Nicolás Maduro’s rule.

The opening of the probe was announced by ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan at the end of a three-day trip to Caracas.

Standing alongside Maduro, Kahn said he was aware of the political “fault lines” and “geopolitical divisions” that exist around Venezuela. But he vowed not to tolerate any interference in the investigation. He also signed an agreement with the Maduro government that would allow national authorities to advance in their own accountability efforts as outlined by the international treaty that gave rise to the United Nations-sponsored criminal court.

The ICC, at the urging of several Latin American nations opposed to Maduro, opened a preliminary investigation into abuses in 2018.

With the opening of a formal probe, Venezuela joins a handful of mostly African nations where crimes are being investigated by the ICC.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

For contractors, guidance on ever-evolving federal vaccine mandate makes compliance difficult

GSA sets goals to shrink federal office space post-COVID, but needs to address maintenance backlog

'Groundbreaking’ CISA directive to overhaul cyber vulnerability management process

Congress troubled by deteriorating morale among employees using new VA EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up