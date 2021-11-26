BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: : It's OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | Black Friday weather forecast | High car prices | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » Latin America News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 12:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nov. 19-25, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

—-

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | National News | World News

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

DHS partners with DoD to draft 5G security evaluation methodology

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up