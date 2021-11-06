CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC welcomes vaccinated travelers | 'Is it Normal Yet?': Vaccines for kids | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes south of Nicaragua

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 4:06 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has struck in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Nicaragua.

The quake, at a moderate depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles) occurred at 12:25 a.m. local time Tuesday. The epicenter was 61.4 kilometers (38.1 miles) south of Masachapa and a few miles further south of the municipality of San Rafael del Sur.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties and no tsunami warning was issued.

