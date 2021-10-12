Coronavirus News: Manassas school returns to virtual learning | Howard University's homecoming plans | Anne Arundel schools update quarantine policy | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Latin America News » Puerto Rico to lift…

Puerto Rico to lift pandemic curfew, ban on alcohol sales

The Associated Press

October 12, 2021, 5:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor announced Tuesday that he would be lifting a curfew and a ban on alcohol sales as the U.S. territory reports a drop in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

Current restrictions prohibit certain businesses from operating between midnight and 5 a.m. and also bar alcohol sales during that time, two measures that will be lifted Thursday.

However, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said other restrictions, including an indoors mask requirement, remain in place.

He noted that 70% of the island’s 3.3 million people are vaccinated, and that the positivity rate for coronavirus tests dropped to 3%, compared with 10% in August.

Puerto Rico has reported more than 150,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 3,000 deaths from COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the virus.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Customs and Border Protection uses large toolbox for identity and access management

Collins used CISO role to drive cyber deeper into SSA’s mission areas

Fast & Furious:The Biden administration’s cybersecurity series

IPPS-A-connected talent management initiatives still on track despite delay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up