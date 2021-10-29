Coronavirus News: Trick-or-treating during the pandemic | Md. urges boosters as cases rise | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Puerto Rico police go on strike, demand better pensions

The Associated Press

October 29, 2021, 5:27 PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Some 1,900 police officers across Puerto Rico went on strike Friday to demand a better public pension plan, authorities said.

The absences are expected to continue through the weekend and prompted several mayors to declare a state of emergency.

Puerto Rico’s police department has more than 11,500 officers that serve an island of 3.3 million people. They do not receive Social Security or health insurance upon retirement, obtaining only some 30% to 40% of their salary.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the U.S. territory will be in a better position to address the officers’ demands once it emerges from a bankruptcy-like process to restructure a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt load.

