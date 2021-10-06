Coronavirus News: What comes next after DC schools bill | Montgomery Co. plans test-to-stay unit | Los Angeles OKs strict vaccination mandate | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Latin America News » Mexico returns 129 Haitian…

Mexico returns 129 Haitian migrants to their homeland

The Associated Press

October 6, 2021, 6:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico sent another planeload of Haitian migrants back to their homeland Wednesday on a flight carrying 129 people to Port au Prince.

Unlike the first repatriation flight in late September, Mexico did not specify that all those aboard Wednesday’s flight were returning voluntarily, and some appear to have been escorted up the steps to the plane by immigration agents.

In addition, police, National Guard and immigration agents stood on both sides of the stairs leading to the plane.

Wednesday’s flight took off from Tapachula, the city near the Guatemalan border where thousands of Haitians wait for their asylum or refugee claims to be processed.

In early September, groups of hundreds of migrants set out walking from Tapachula, in many cases fed up with waiting for the overburdened asylum system to process their cases. Each time, Mexican authorities broke up the groups.

Later in the month, some 15,000 mostly Haitian migrants appeared at the Mexico-U.S. border. Some of them also had open asylum cases in Mexico but had grown tired of waiting. U.S. authorities spent a week clearing that camp in Del Rio, Texas, deporting some directly to Haiti and releasing others into the United States with the expectation they would appear before immigration officials at a later date.

Some of those migrants who were detained by Mexican authorities in Ciudad Acuña, across from Del Rio, were sent back south to Tapachula.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

DoJ’s new Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative to hold contractors accountable for cybersecurity

What employees can expect if they're seeking a medical or religious exception to the federal vaccine mandate

VA has had more acting CIOs than permanent ones since 2009

Bereavement leave for feds, a new 'digital corps,' and more highlights from House NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up