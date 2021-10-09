Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Merck reports pill cuts risk of serious illness | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Latin America News » 9 players on Cuba's…

9 players on Cuba’s U23 baseball team defect in Mexico

The Associated Press

October 3, 2021, 10:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAVANA (AP) — Nine of the 24 players on Cuba’s national team at baseball’s U-23 World Cup defected during the tournament in Mexico, the Cuban government confirmed Sunday.

Cuban officials called the players’ actions “vile abandonments” in a note published by the web portal JIT, which is the official organ of the island’s National Sports Institute.

The institute did not identify the players who stayed in Mexico.

The defection of nine players is one of the biggest such losses by a Cuban team playing abroad. Cuban baseball players are often recruited by scouts looking to sign them to play with major league clubs, and the strained relations between the U.S. and Cuba prevents them from a regular hiring process.

In 2018, the Caribbean nation signed an agreement with Major League Baseball on normalizing sports relations, but it was soon annulled by the Trump administration, which took a hard line against Cuba seeking to pressure the island’s Communist government into making political changes.

Cuba wrapped up its part of the U23 tournament Saturday, losing to Colombia in the bronze medal game. The U23 World Cup was held in Mexico’s northern state of Sonora.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

House members continue rallying cry for better TSA officer pay

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

Transportation Dept. furloughs 3,700 employees over lapse in federal highway fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up