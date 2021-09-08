9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | 9/11’s biggest names | Future threats remain | DC-area firefighters reflect
Tropical Storm Olaf forms, could rain on Mexico’s Los Cabos

The Associated Press

September 8, 2021, 12:15 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Olaf formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Wednesday and forecasters said the storm could bring rains to the Los Cabos resort area, though it wasn’t likely to make a direct hit.

The storm was centered about 315 miles (510 kilometers) south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It was moving to the northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

The Center said the storm was expected to sweep past the tip of the Baja California Peninsula on Thursday and Friday, possibly near hurricane force, and then curve out toward the open Pacific while weakening.

It was expected to bring dangerous surf, as well as 1 to 2 inches (2.5 to 5 centimeters) of rain to the southern Baja, with isolated maximum amounts of up to 5 inches (12.5 centimeters).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

