Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Latin America News » Prisons bureau: Death toll…

Prisons bureau: Death toll in Ecuador penitentiary clash reaches ‘at least 100’

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 5:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Prisons bureau: Death toll in Ecuador penitentiary clash reaches ‘at least 100.’

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | National News | World News

Military eating disorder advocates see win in 2022 NDAA

As federal contractors prepare for possible shutdown, impacts from the last one still loom large

TSA officers score MSPB appeal rights under new agreement

Training marketplace for federal financial management employees to be in place by early 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up