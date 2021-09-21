Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. COVID database | Alexandria students practicing protocols | Anne Arundel Co. schools update | Latest cases in DC region
Magnitude 6.4 quake sways buildings in coastal Chile

The Associated Press

September 21, 2021, 9:53 AM

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A strong earthquake shook buildings in the Chilean city of Concepcion on Tuesday, though there were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake’s magnitude at 6.4 and said it was centered offshore, 81 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of the city of Arauco.

Witnesses said tall buildings swayed strongly after the quake hit at 10:14 a.m. local time (1314 GMT)

