Landslide crashes into homes on outskirts of Mexico City

The Associated Press

September 10, 2021, 4:42 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A section of mountain on the outskirts of Mexico City gave way Friday plunging rocks the size of small homes onto a densely populated neighborhood.

The municipal government of Tlalnepantla said via Twitter that emergency teams were on the seen.

Images from the area showed a segment of the steep, green side of the peak known as Chiquihuite sheered off above a field of giant rubble with closely packed homes remaining on either side.

There were no immediate reports of victims as rescuers made their way to the scene.

The landslide follows days of heavy rain in central Mexico and a 7.0-magnitude earthquake Tuesday night near Acapulco that shook buildings 200 miles away in Mexico City.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

