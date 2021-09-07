Flooding in central Mexico kills at least 10 in hospital

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Flooding set off by heavy rains in central Mexico has left at least 10 people dead…

Officials said that torrential rains in Mexico City and neighboring Mexico State caused the Tula River to jump its banks. Fast-moving water submerged the first floor of businesses and homes in downtown Tula, 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Mexico City, before dawn Tuesday.

Video recorded inside the public hospital in Tula showed knee-deep water as staff frantically tried to move patients. Fayad did not say how the deaths occurred, but local news reports said the flooding knocked out the hospital’s supply of oxygen.

Tula Mayor Manuel Hernández Badillo said in a news conference that rescue teams were working in the city. “Today the important thing is saving lives,” Hernández said.

