Tropical Storm Nora a hurricane threat to Mexico’s coast

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021, 12:35 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Nora was expected to brush along past Mexico’s Pacific Coast as a hurricane over the weekend ahead of a possible strike on the Los Cabos resorts at the tip of the Baja California Peninsula.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm could bring dangerous flash floods and mudslides through the weekend as it runs parallel along the coast, likely coming closest at point below the Puerto Vallarta region on Saturday. It was projected to reach the Los Cabos region on Monday.

The storm was centered about 270 miles 435 kilometers) south of the port city of Lazaro Cardenas late Thursday night and it was heading to the west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

Nora had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and it was expected to reach hurricane force on Saturday. It was a big system, with tropical storm-force winds extending as far as 205 miles (335 kilometers) from the center.

The hurricane center said the storm could dump 8-12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) of rain over the central Mexican coast, with isolated maximums of up to 20 inches (50 centimeters.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

