2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball to play for gold | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Latin America News » Mexico to be site…

Mexico to be site of Venezuelan government-opposition talks

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 10:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico will host a new round of talks between Venezuela’s government and opposition with Norway mediating, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday.

Without providing more details, López Obrador said Mexico offered to be the site of talks expected to begin Aug. 13 between representatives of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition.

“We accept because we are looking for dialogue and agreement between the parties,” López Obrador said.

Previous attempts at dialogue in 2019 in Oslo and Barbados failed to bring the sides to agreement.

In 2017 and 2018, representatives of the Venezuelan government and opposition held talks in the Dominican Republic that were mediated by the international community, but they were also unsuccessful.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

Biden to nominate former HUD appointee to lead federal procurement

UPDATED: USPS, exempt from federal vaccine requirements, sees uptick of employees in quarantine

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up