PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s civil protection agency says at least 29 people killed in earthquake.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
August 14, 2021, 12:57 PM
