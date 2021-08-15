CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Latin America News » Haiti quake death toll…

Haiti quake death toll soars to 724, according to civil defense director

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021, 11:35 AM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti quake death toll soars to 724, according to civil defense director.

