PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti quake death toll soars to 724, according to civil defense director.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
August 15, 2021, 11:35 AM
