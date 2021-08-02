2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Aid group closes emergency clinic in Haiti amid violence

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 8:36 AM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gang violence that has left more than 19,000 people homeless in Haiti’s capital has now forced a Doctors Without Borders clinic to close, officials said Monday.

The emergency clinic in the Martissant neighborhood of Port-au-Prince had been operating for 15 years and served a community of some 300,000 people, the aid group said in a statement.

The clinic recently cared for dozens of gunshot victims, including multiple civilians, as gangs in Martissant battled over territory. Last year, it admitted more than 33,000 people into its emergency room.

Doctors Without Borders said it would try to relocate its clinic elsewhere in Port-au-Prince.

The announcement is a blow to a community largely lacking medical resources.

