PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Official: Martine Moïse, wife of slain Haitian president, arrives in Haiti.

Listen now to WTOP News

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Official: Martine Moïse, wife of slain Haitian president, arrives in Haiti.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.