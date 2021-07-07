Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. leaders on vaccines | WHO: COVID has killed over 4 million | NYC honors essential workers | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Latin America News » Mexico high court strikes…

Mexico high court strikes down limit in rape case abortions

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 9:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a state law limiting legal abortions for rape victims to the first trimester of a pregnancy is unconstitutional.

The ruling involved a law in the southern state of Chiapas, where a doctor cited the statute in denying a rape victim an abortion because too much time had passed. The court said the law unfairly denied the right to dignity and free choice for the woman, who has severe cerebral palsy who was under age at the time of the rape..

All but two of Mexico’s 32 states allow abortion in rape cases, but some impose limits.

The decision came one day after legalized, first-trimester abortion went into effect the central state of Hidalgo, only the third state — along with Mexico City and Oaxaca — to allow it.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

Biden's diversity and inclusion EO highlights struggling federal internship program

Pentagon cancels JEDI Cloud contract after years of contentious litigation

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

Frustrations over NITAAC’s $50B CIO-SP4 GWAC boiling over

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up