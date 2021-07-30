2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Earthquake shakes Peru’s north Pacific coast

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 2:00 PM

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook the north Pacific coast of Peru on Friday, sending people fleeing their homes, but no damage was immediately reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake happened at 12:10 p.m. local time, with an epicenter about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of the city of Sullana. It was also felt in southern Ecuador.

The earthquake caused many citizens of Sullana to leave their homes.

Earthquakes are frequent in Peru.

