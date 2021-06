SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 5.0 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of the Dominican Republic on Monday.…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 5.0 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of the Dominican Republic on Monday.

The quake occurred at a depth of 54 miles (87 kilometers) and was felt in the Dominican Republic and parts of Puerto Rico.

No injuries or damage were reported.

