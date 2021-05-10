CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Latin America News » Man arrested in Puerto…

Man arrested in Puerto Rico after killing dog on golf course

The Associated Press

May 10, 2021, 8:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico police said Monday that they arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a dog that had stolen his ball on a golf course at a well-known resort.

Authorities identified the man as Salil Zaveri and said the shooting occurred Saturday at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort in the north coastal town of Río Grande. Police said he used a 9mm gun to shoot the dog several times.

Zaveri was released on $60,000 bond but his passport and driver’s license have been seized. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zaveri is a sales and marketing consultant and the CEO of Zaveri Consulting, LLC.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | National News | World News

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up