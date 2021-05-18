CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Latin America News » Darwin's Arch loses its…

Darwin’s Arch loses its top due to erosion in Galapagos

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 12:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The famed Darwin’s Arch in the Galapagos Islands has lost its top, and officials are blaming natural erosion of the stone.

Ecuador’s Environment Ministry reported the collapse on its Facebook page on Monday.

The rock structure — 43 meters (141 feet) high, 70 meters (230 feet) long and 23 meters (75feet) wide — is less than 1 kilometer (about half a mile) from Darwin Island and it’s a popular spot for scuba divers.

The unique flora and fauna on remote islands, some 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) off the coast of mainland Ecuador are famed in part for inspiring Charles Darwin’s thoughts on evolution.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

OMB: Masks are optional for fully-vaccinated employees, maximum telework still effect

Biden's DoD will huddle about how to replace CMO position

Bill roundup: Agency reopening oversight, another attempt at pay parity for hourly federal workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up