2nd tropical storm of east Pacific season forms off Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The second named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane season formed Monday far off Mexico’s southern coast.

Tropical Storm Blanca had winds of about 45 mph (75 kph) and was expected to strengthen a bit before weakening later this week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was forecast to continue moving farther out to sea without posing any threat to land.

At midafternoon, Blanca was centered about 520 miles (840 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes on Mexico’s southwestern tip. It was moving west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

The first named storm in the eastern Pacific, Andres, formed May 9 off the southwestern coast of Mexico, though it quickly dissipated.

