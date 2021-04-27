CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latin America News » With pools closed, Peruvians…

With pools closed, Peruvians turn to open-water swimming

The Associated Press

April 27, 2021, 4:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The swimmers began gathering even before dawn glimmers on Pescadores beach, plunging into the Pacific surf for one of the few athletic endeavors permitted under Peru’s strict pandemic restrictions.

Swimming pools have been closed for more than a year, but government has since Oct. 30 allowed open-water swimming, even if relaxing on the beach is banned to prevent mass gatherings.

Forty-three-year-old Lorena Choy said swimming “relaxes me, unstresses me. … It helps a lot psychologically.”

Swimming coach Víctor Solís, 47, said he estimated that the number of swimmers out each morning has multlplied fivefold recently.

Peru is one of the countries hardest hit, per capita, by COVID-19. Hospitals remain overwhelmed and oxygen remains in short supply.

“We don’t stop hearing bad news all day long, and that’s a little bit of the reason why we need to escape,” said José Echeandía, a 54-year-old lawyer, after swimming more than an hour in the chilly waters.

Robert Yatto, 56, has been swimming at the beach for more than three decades, and lately uses a Captain America wetsuit.

Before the pandemic, the beach alongside the capital was a favorite for the working classes, but the swimmers tend to be wealthier people with access to cars or those living nearby.

Peru, with nearly 32 million people, has reported more than 1.7 million cases of the new coronavirus and more than 60,000 deaths.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Whistleblower protection bill gives feds facing retaliation avenue for relief outside MSPB

OMB tells agencies how they can win some of the $1B in the Technology Modernization Fund

Space National Guard plan nearing completion, Guard chief says

Union leaders say staffing shortages are stretching their agencies thin

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up