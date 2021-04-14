CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nationals monitor vaccinated players | Va. vaccine chief on J&J pause | What to know about J&J vaccine | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latin America News » Haiti prime minister resigns…

Haiti prime minister resigns amid violence, political strife

The Associated Press

April 14, 2021, 7:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe announced early Wednesday that he has resigned as the country faces a spike in killings and kidnappings and prepares for an upcoming constitutional referendum and general election later this year.

Jouthe had served as prime minister since March 2020. He did not provide an explanation for his resignation and could not be immediately reached for comment.

Jouthe previously had tried to submit his resignation, but President Jovenel Moïse at the time had rejected it.

This time, Moïse accepted it and nominated Claude Joseph as Haiti’s new prime minister. Joseph previously served as foreign minister. A spokeswoman for him did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Haiti has long had a high turnover of prime ministers, with eight of them appointed to the position since 2015.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

IRS too ‘outgunned’ to shrink $1T tax gap, Rettig tells Congress

Step increases are 'nearly automatic' for most federal employees, MSPB says

Tough decisions lie ahead for VA, as EHR usability problems persist

Demand for post office services remains high, but USPS plan looks to cut hours

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up