CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mass vaccination site in Montgomery Co. | Faith leaders get COVID-19 shot | DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latin America News » AP Week in Pictures,…

AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 9:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Feb.24, 2021 – March 4, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP Photojournalist Victor Caivano, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

___

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | National News | World News

Some agencies moving faster than others to roll back Trump workforce orders

New chief innovation officer to help FDIC shape future of financial sector

DoD's new Adaptive Acquisition Framework takes new approach to tailoring procurement strategies

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up